Analysts Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will post sales of $612.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.73 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $548.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Surgery Partners stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 483,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,628. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.