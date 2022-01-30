Analysts Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.55. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

NYSE PKG traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $145.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.18 and its 200-day moving average is $138.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,416,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.