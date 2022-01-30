Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPAA. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 162,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.