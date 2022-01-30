Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.84. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

K stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.26. 1,884,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,626. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

