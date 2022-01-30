Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.49). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of XGN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,323. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.50. Exagen has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 324,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Exagen by 9,833.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exagen by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 221,095 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

