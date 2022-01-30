Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post $14.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $78.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $79.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.69 million to $95.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 968,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,216. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

