Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post $14.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $78.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $79.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $79.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.69 million to $95.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share.
Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 968,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,216. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.