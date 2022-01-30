Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Post $0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE BHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 879,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,458. The company has a market capitalization of $329.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

