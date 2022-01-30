Analysts Expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Post $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. American International Group posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American International Group.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.96. 5,248,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41. American International Group has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,194,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American International Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 507,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 159,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American International Group (AIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.