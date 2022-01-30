Analysts Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.91 Million

Brokerages expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will post sales of $31.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $32.24 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $119.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $119.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $146.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $149.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveVox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

LiveVox stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.