Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.81 Million

Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce sales of $215.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.44 million. Kadant reported sales of $168.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $783.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kadant has a one year low of $129.55 and a one year high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth $204,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

