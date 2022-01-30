Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $158.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

