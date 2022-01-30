Analysts Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report $898.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $894.51 million to $902.90 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $846.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.17. 1,056,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,892. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

