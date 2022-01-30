Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 142.3% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AMDUF stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31. Amundi has a 1-year low of $84.10 and a 1-year high of $90.53.

Get Amundi alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMDUF. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.