AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 297.9% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE HKIB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 86,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,041. AMTD International has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.
About AMTD International
