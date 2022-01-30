AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 297.9% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE HKIB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 86,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,041. AMTD International has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

