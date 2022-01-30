American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $246.77 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

