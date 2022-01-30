American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the period.

AMS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,581. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

