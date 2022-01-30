American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 44,735 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $63,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $177.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.85. American Express has a 12 month low of $115.81 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.11.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

