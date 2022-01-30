American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEPT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. American Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

