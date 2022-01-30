American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $278,749,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,316,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 45.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

