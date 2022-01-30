American Century Companies Inc. Sells 58,947 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AES by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AES by 98.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 64.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AES by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 10,233.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,577,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

