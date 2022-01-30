American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,717 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 116.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMG stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.18. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.02 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

