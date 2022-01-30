American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 176.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of MP Materials worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

MP opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 3.45.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

