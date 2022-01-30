American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COKE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $576.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.63. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.14 and a 1 year high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

