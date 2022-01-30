American Century Companies Inc. Buys 11,833 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth $228,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $67.03 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

