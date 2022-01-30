Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,198 shares during the period. Ameresco accounts for 3.2% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.72% of Ameresco worth $21,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

AMRC opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 10,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $871,004.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,660 shares of company stock worth $5,524,511 over the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

