Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,212.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive. Also, growing momentum across Amazon Music is contributing well. Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Further, robust Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. Additionally, the company’s strong global presence and solid momentum among the small and medium businesses remain tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, growing expenses associated with supply-chain constraints and labor supply shortages remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,318.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,381.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

