Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,381.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

