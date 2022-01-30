Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 19.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,318.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3,381.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

