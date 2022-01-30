Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Holdings Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amarin by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Amarin stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

