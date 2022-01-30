Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Short Interest Update

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,400 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the December 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 402.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASGTF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

