Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

