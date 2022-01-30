Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.90

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 5827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

