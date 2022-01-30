AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.63.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $20.34 on Thursday. AltaGas has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $22.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

