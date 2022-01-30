AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MX. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.98.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.