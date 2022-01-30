AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 438,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $14,677,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

FR stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

