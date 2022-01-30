AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 67.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,142 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EAF stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

