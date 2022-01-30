AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after acquiring an additional 496,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after acquiring an additional 652,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,007,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE CDE opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -223.50 and a beta of 1.74. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

