AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 37.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 31.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 163.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 97,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $961,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,282,821 shares of company stock valued at $122,266,110 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

