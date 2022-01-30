AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,607 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AtriCure by 28.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AtriCure by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AtriCure by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,583 shares of company stock worth $1,047,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.