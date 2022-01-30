AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,483 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

