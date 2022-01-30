Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $3,400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,801.56 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,831.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,808.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,966,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

