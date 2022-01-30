Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $3,400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,801.56 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,831.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,808.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
