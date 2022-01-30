Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 13,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $12,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,801.56 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,831.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2,808.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

