Alphabet (GOOGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $26.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,801.56 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,831.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,808.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

