Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $1,935,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $3,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

APTM stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.

