Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 41.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGAU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -12.04%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.