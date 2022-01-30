Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.15 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Discovery by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

