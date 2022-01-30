Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

NYSE SAP opened at $121.97 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $119.04 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.