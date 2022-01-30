Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 57,649 ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

