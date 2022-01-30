Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 42,912 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

