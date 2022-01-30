Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $6.97 Million Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of VSCO opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

